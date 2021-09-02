Back strong leader like Modi or India may meet Af's fate: Goa BJP prez

Panaji, Sep 2 (IANS) A country without a strong leader will meet the fate of Afghanistan, Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Thursday, urging people to vote for the BJP in the 2022 state Assembly polls.

"We have to work together for the party. There is no alternative to the BJP in Goa as well as in the rest of the country. We have to stand behind the BJP. If a country has a strong leader, it has a good future. And if the leader of a country is not strong, it could meet the fate of Afghanistan. Such a situation could arise," Tanavde said, while addressing party workers in the Cumbharjua Assembly constituency, as part of the ruling party's political outreach programme.