'Back to the classroom': Kerala Ministers to undergo three day training

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 17 (IANS) All 20 cabinet ministers in the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government will be undergoing a three day training programme to be held here over three days in various nuances of governance and new areas in e-governances from September 20.

A statement issued here by Vijayan said the classroom training would be held at the state-run Institute of Management in Government and classes will be handled by experts which includes former Cabinet Secretary K.M. Chandrasekhar, disaster management expert Murali Thumarakudi, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, former Infosys chief S.D.Shibhulal, gender expert Geetha Gopal among others.