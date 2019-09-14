Backing martyred soldiers' families national duty: Rajnath

The Minister was here in Gujarat to participate in a function meant to honour the families of the soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

"I had an opportunity to honour more than 120 families of martyred soldiers. It forms our national duty to stand as source of strength with families of martyred soldiers," he said.

The year 2019 is also being observed by the Army as 'Year of the Next of Kin'. It is an outreach effort by the Army to get in touch with families of martyred soldiers and officers of the country.

As part of this effort, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had visited the family of Param Vir Chakra Captain Gurbachan Singh Salaria in Pathankot, Punjab on Friday.