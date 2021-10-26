Badal seeks Modi's intervention on deporting Sikh NRI

Chandigarh, Oct 26 (IANS) Reacting strongly to the IGI airport authorities sending Darshan Singh Dhaliwal back to the US after denying him entry to India, five-time Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "intervene personally and effectively" to get the order vacated.

Badal also requested the PM to personally invite Dhaliwal as a "goodwill gesture which will send a great positive signal to NRIs".

Dhaliwal was sent back from the Indira Gandhi International airport on October 23-24 night with the authorities saying that this was being done as a punishment for organizing a 'langar' or community kitchen for agitating farmers on Delhi borders.

Calling it as an affront to the "sacred practice of 'langar' started by the great Guru Sahiban", Badal also urged Modi to take stern action against the erring officials who "brought a bad name to the country with their action".

Badal said organising or sponsoring a sacred socio-religious work such as 'langar' has always been regarded as one of the highest and noblest duties for every devout follower of Sikhism.

"Doing so for the country's 'annadata' (bread winners) is a noble task that needs to be emulated rather than penalized."

Calling the on-going agitation of farmers "a national movement", Badal said there was nothing wrong or illegal in helping those taking part in this civilized, peaceful, democratic movement.

The former Punjab CM also spelt an agenda for agriculture, which, includes revocation of three black laws, taking stakeholders on board before any legislation affecting them, setting up a panel with farmers and farm experts to advise the government on agriculture policies and enlarging of the list of crops for ensured marketing with MSP.

