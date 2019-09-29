Badal urges Jharkhand CM to reopen 1984 Sikh massacre cases of Bokaro

Bokaro (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday urged Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das to reopen or transfer all 1984 Sikh massacre cases of Bokaro and ensure they are reinvestigated and taken to their logical conclusion.

Addressing a 'Gurmat Samagam' as part of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, the SAD president stated, "I urge the Jharkhand Chief Minister to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) immediately to reopen all 1984 cases of Bokaro and ensure they are reinvestigated and taken to their logical conclusion."



"More than 100 Sikhs were brutally killed in Bokaro at the instance of Congress goons in 1984. It was unfortunate that not a single accused had been convicted and punished so far for such a heinous crime against humanity," he stated.

Badal further stated that SAD will be sending a team of lawyers from the apex court to Bokaro to thoroughly study all 1984 massacre cases.

Upon being asked about the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, Badal announced that the corridor will be thrown open for the pilgrims on November 9 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Condemning Pakistan authorities for imposing $20 fine visiting charges at the Kartarpur shrine, he stated that the entry fee was unjustifiable and demanded its immediate revocation. (ANI)

