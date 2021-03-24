Badamikar, Mohiuddin appointed Additional Judges of K'taka HC

The two years of service of both the judges will be counted with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices, said a Law and Justice Ministry statement.

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Senior judges Rajendra Badamikar and Khazi Jayabunnisa Mohiuddin have been appointed Additional Judges of the Karnataka High Court for a period of two years.

The appointments were made by President Ram Nath Kovind, in exercise of the power conferred by clause (l) of Article 224 of the Constitution, as per a notification issued by the Ministry's Department of Justice on Monday.

Badamikar, a B.Sc. and LL.B (Spl), joined the judicial service as a munsif magistrate on October 18, 1993 and has worked as Civil Judge, District Judge and Sessions Judge for more than 26 years.

He also performed duties as Registrar (Judicial) in the Karnataka High Court, and is presently working as Registrar General in the High Court.

Mohiuddin, a B.Sc. and LL.M, joined the judicial service as a munsif on October 18, 1993 and has worked as Civil Judge, Principal District and Sessions Judge for more than 26 years.

She also served as Registrar (Administration) in the Karnataka High Court and is presently Registrar (Vigilance) in the High Court.

