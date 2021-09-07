Badminton gold medallist Krishna wanted to be a cricketer

Nagar said that he liked playing cricket since his early days, however, later he realised that badminton can be another option to make a mark and hence he made a grip on his racket and started training hard.

Jaipur, Sep 7 (IANS) Krishna Nagar who won Gold medal in in badminton at Tokyo Paralympics games, initially wanted to become a cricketer, however, due to his short height later he chose badminton.

My friends and family supported me and it inspired me to take new leaps, he added.

His father said that Krishna's height stopped when he was 4.2 inch tall due to deficiency in growth hormones. However, the family did not get disappointed, rather motivated him to excel.

Finally Krishna earned laurels after winning the gold medal in Badminton under short height category.

He said, "I was eagerly waiting for my final match in the Olympics. And could not control my emotions after winning Gold. Immediately after the match, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated me on the phone and encouraged me which made me so proud," he added.

--IANS

arc/skp/