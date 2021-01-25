Badrinath covered in snow, Sheshanetra lake freezes in Uttarakhand

A thick sheet of snow has spread in the premises of Badrinath temple. Apart from the lake, which is located near Badrinath Dham few more water bodies including nearby waterfalls were also frozen.However, the door of Badrinath Dham temple has been closed due to the winter season and pilgrims are not allowed.India Meteorological Department forecast a clear sky in its weather bulletin for Monday. The minimum temperature will be 2.0 degrees Celsius in the region while the maximum temperature will be at 9.0 degrees Celcius. (ANI)