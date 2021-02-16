Badrinath temple to reopen on May 18

Dehradun, Feb 16 (IANS) The portals of Badrinath temple, nestling in the Garhwal Himalayas in Uttarakhand, will reopen on May 18 morning, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The 'mahurat' for reopening of the portals was held at Narendranagar Raj Mahal on the occasion of Basant Panchami, it said, adding the time will be 4.15 a.m., in the morning of May 18.