Bag full of unclaimed cash found in a train in UP's Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): A bag full of cash was found in the Swatantrata Senani Special Express at Kanpur Railway Station on Tuesday.



It was discovered that the bag contained cash after it was opened as there was no claimant to it.

The railways said that the bag was handed over to Government Railway Police (GRP) following due procedure.

"We received information about the bag at night. We recovered the bag as there was no claimant to it. It has been handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP). Income Tax Department has been informed by the GRP on this matter," said a railway officer.

He further said that he cannot reveal the amount in the bag as the counting of money has not been completed.

The bag containing cash was found in Swatantrata Senani Special Express-02562, said the railway officer. (ANI)

