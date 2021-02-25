Bag with Rs 1 lakh cash forgotten at Red Fort Metro Station

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) A bag containing Rs 1 lakh cash, found at the Red Fort Metro Station on Wednesday, remained unclaimed for some hours before its anxious owner came looking for it, officials said on Thursday.

CISF officer G.S. Goutam noticed the bag lying uncollected at the X-ray machine at around 9.15 p.m. on Wednesday, and despite inquiries from passengers, no one came to claim it.