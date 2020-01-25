Bagga issued notice over his campaign song video

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, BJP's candidate from the Hari Nagar seat, has been issued a notice by the Returning Officer over his campaign song video.

He has been directed to state within 48 hours why the expenditure for the song shouldn't be computed and added to his election expenses.



The notice also states that the decision of Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) will be final on the subject if Bagga fails to reply within the prescribed time.

Bagga is in the fray against Aam Aadmi Party's Princess Dhillon and Congress' Surender Sethi.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

The BJP faces a tough battle in Delhi where it has been out of power for over two decades. The party could win only three seats in the last Assembly polls with the ruling AAP scoring a landslide victory with 67 seats. (ANI)

