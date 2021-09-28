Bagga threatens legal action against Swamy for Twitter remark

Supporters of both the leaders are also eliciting support for their respective leaders and making all kinds of comments on the social media.

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) There is a Twitter war going on between senior BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) with allegations and counter allegations flying thick and fast against each other.

Subramanian Swamy had tweeted targeting Tajinder Bagga, saying, "Journalists from Delhi told me that before joining BJP, Tajinder Bagga was jailed several times by Mandir Marg police station in New Delhi for petty offences." He also asked a question to the BJP's national president J.P. Nadda in the same tweet, saying that if this is true, then Nadda should know this.

Infuriated by Swamy's direct attack, Bagga hit back at Swamy saying, "Heard you are James Bond's uncle. Instead of tweeting, call Mandir Marg SHO and expose me with details. I'll give you 48 hours after that it's my turn. Your time starts now."

Talking to IANS, Bagga said that Subramanian Swamy is the same person who brought down the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and now he keeps writing against Prime Minister Modi. Bagga said he will keep exposing Swamy on his old statements. "Now he has attacked me directly, I am giving him 48 hours ultimatum to come clean on this, after that I will send a legal notice to him," he said.

Bagga told IANS that no case was ever registered against him at Mandir Marg police station. "Before 2014, there were 5 cases against me and till date only 3 are pending, and all are political," he added.

Earlier, while sharing a screenshot of a news item, Swamy had tweeted that he did not participate in any meeting of opposition leaders as claimed by Bagga. He asked whether the party president will take action against the BJYM leader for telling lies or will the Morcha President take action against Bagga?

