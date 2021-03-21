Baghel transfers final instalments of Rajiv Gandhi Nyay Yojana

On Sunday, Bhagel digitally transferred Rs 1,104.27 crore as the fourth instalment of the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana at a programme held at the Chief Minister's residence office in Raipur.

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday transferred the fourth and final instalment of the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, providing Rs 5,600 crore in total into the bank accounts of more than 19 lakh farmers in the state.

During the programme, a total of Rs 7.55 crore was also transferred into the accounts of the cattle rearers as the 15th and 16th instalments of the Godhan Nyay Yojana.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi, through a virtual message, congratulated Bhagel and his government for fulfilling the promise of providing Rs 5,600 crore to the farmers of Chhattisgarh.

"Today we have fulfilled the promise of providing Rs 5,600 crore to the farmers of Chhattisgarh. At a time when the Central government has brought the three farm laws which are against the interests of the farmers, I am happy that the Chhattisgarh government has taken up the path of helping the farmers, small businessmen, youth and poor people in the state," Rahul Gandhi said.

During his address, the Chief Minister said that after coming to power, his government had promised that the farmers would get the right price for their produce. Under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, 19 lakh farmers of Chhattisgarh were provided an amount of 5,627 crore as agricultural input assistance, he said.

"Today I am satisfied that we have fulfilled the promise made to the farmers. We have proved that we do not make false promises but fulfil them, he added.

Bhagel said the farmers were paid Rs 4,500 crore in three instalments under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana till now.

The Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana was implemented from May 21, 2020, which is also celebrated as the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, to provide agricultural input assistance to the farmers and to increase production and productivity of major crops in the state.

Under the scheme, farmers cultivating paddy in the 2019 Kharif season were paid instalments directly into their bank accounts at the rate of Rs 10,000 per acre on the basis of the acreage obtained through the cooperative society.

Under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, a total of 18.38 lakh farmers, including 9.54 lakh marginal farmers, 5.6 lakh small farmers and 3.21 lakh large farmers, have been paid Rs 4,500 crore in three instalments as input assistance and 4,777 certified seed growers have been paid Rs 23.62 crore in three instalments. As much as Rs 4523.62 crore was paid to a total of 18.43 lakh farmers in three instalments.

The Chief Minister also transferred Rs 3.75 crore as the 15th instalment of the Godhan Nyaya Yojana and Rs 3.8 crore as the 16th instalment into the accounts of the cattle rearers. Till now, Rs 80.42 crore has been paid to the cattle rearers under the Godhan Nyay Yojana.

--IANS

miz/khz