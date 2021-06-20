Bahrain announces 2-month summer ban on outdoor work

This was announced on Saturday by Labour and Social Development Minister Jameel Humaidan who said that Bahrain is "keen to ensure a safe and sound work environment", reports Xinhua news agency.

Manama, June 20 (IANS) Bahrain will enforce the annual two-month summer ban on all outdoor work starting from July.

The ban on outdoor work will be in effect every day in July and August between midday and 4 p.m.

"This decision aims to protect workers and ensure their safety from the hazards of heatstroke, various summer diseases, and occupational accidents," said Humaidan.

The Minister said that awareness campaigns targeting employers have begun to make sure there is compliance to the ban.

"The Ministry will not tolerate violations as it continues to monitor work sites and measures will be taken against the offenders," added Humaidan.

The summer outdoor work ban was introduced in 2007 in Bahrain to protect workers from fatal heat-related risks.

