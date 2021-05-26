Bahrain shuts gyms, malls to curb Covid spread

The National Taskforce to combat the coronavirus announced that the protocol will be implemented from Wednesday night until June 10, Xinhua reported.

Manama, May 26 (IANS) Bahrain on Wednesday announced a series of new measures that includes shutting down malls, gyms, salons and other commercial outlets to counter the spike in Covid cases.

However, hypermarkets, bakery, gas stations, private hospitals and financial institutions will remain open.

"We urge the business community to adhere to the new protocols to prevent the spread of the disease," said the Industry, Commerce and Tourism Ministry's undersecretary Eman Al Dossary.

Other announcements included attendance at government offices to be reduced to 70 percent while remote learning will continue at schools.

Bahrain registered a record number of 28 fatalities and witnessed more than 3,000 active cases in the past week.

Meanwhile, more than 732,000 citizens and expatriates have been fully vaccinated in Bahrain until Tuesday.

