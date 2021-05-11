Bahraini Prince scales Mt. Everest

"We have been notified that an expedition team consisting of a Bahrain royal family member has reached the top of Mt. Everest from 5.30 a.m. to 6.40 a.m. on Tuesday," Mira Acharya, director at Nepal's Department of Tourism, said in a statement.

Kathmandu, May 11 (IANS) An expedition team consisting of Bahraini Prince Sheikh Mohammed Hamad Mohammed Al Khalifa successfully scaled the world's tallest peak, Mt. Everest on Tuesday, according to officials.

The Seven Summit Treks, which organised the expedition, also confirmed the news on its social media account.

Mingma Sherpa, chairperson of the Seven Summit Treks, told Xinhua news agency that 12 members of the 16-strong team of the Bahrain Royal Guard reached the top of the world's tallest mountain.

"Four could not climb the mountain due to illness," he said, without giving details.

Sherpa denied, however, that any of the four climbers were infected with coronavirus, as reports were rife about climbers sickened with the virus at the base camp of the world's tallest peak.

The Seven Summit Treks also noted that nearly four dozens of other climbers scaled Mt. Everest on Tuesday morning as well.

Before the Bahraini expedition team attempted Everest, the group climbed Mt. Manaslu (8,163m) and Mt. Lobuche (6,619m) in Nepal last October.

--IANS

ksk/