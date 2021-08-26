Bail application of accused in Ullu fraud case rejected

Hina Jabir Baig is lodged in district jail in Lucknow on 14 days judicial remand. Hina was brought to Lucknow last week and sent to jail after being produced in court.

Lucknow, Aug 26 (IANS) The bail application of Hina Jabir Baig, the woman who blackmailed the CEO and Executive Director of Ullu Digital Pvt Ltd and duped him of Rs 15 lakh, has been rejected by the CJM Court.

According to reports, Hina used to run a network of forgery and fraud with the help of her associates, even as she was the legal head in Ullu Digital Pvt Ltd.

She had taken away Rs 15 lakh from the company and was arrested by the Lucknow cyber cell from Mumbai after a complaint was filed against her.

The other accomplices of Hina are still at large.

Police sources said that Hina's partner is Aamir Ali, who is based in the US and would transfer the money into his account in Texas.

Later this money was routed back into the account of Aiman Rehman, a resident of Roorkee, and then this money was divided amongst the gang members, one of whom has been identified as Azhar Jamadar, a resident of Mumbai.

Azhar, sources said, used to threaten people by posing as a police official.

The cyber cell is now engaged in checking the background of this entire gang and whether they have been involved in any other crime.

A senior official of the cyber cell said that Hina had allegedly blackmailed the CEO and executive director of the company by sending e-mails, threatening to implicate him in litigation and alleging that the web series released on the OTT platform contained objectionable content.

Shobhit Singh, executive director of Ullu Digital Private Limited Company, had lodged a report on 10 June 2021 at the Cyber Crime police station in the capital.

During investigation, it was found that the ID from which the emails were sent was being used by Hina Jabir Baig.

