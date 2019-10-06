Bajrang Dal, BJP office bearers caught spying for ISI: Digvijaya

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has said that some office bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bajrang Dal were caught spying for the Pakistan intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

"Some people, who were office bearers in Bajrang Dal and BJP were caught spying for the ISI. They have received bail but a case of treason should be pursued against them," Singh said addressing a press conference in Gwalior on Saturday.The former chief minister also said that some people are still there spying for the ISI."BJP is talking about nationalism and a fight against Pakistan. What kind of nationalism is this that their own people are taking money from ISI to spy," he said.Singh also extended his comments on Kashmir and the ongoing honey trap case in the state."Over 80 lakh people have been imprisoned in their own houses in the last two months. Those leaders who believe in the Constitution of India should be released," he said."The investigation in the honey trap case is going in the right direction. Those found guilty will be punished. Only those accused in the matter are demanding for a CBI probe," Singh added. (ANI)