Balakot terror camps in Pakistan being reactivated: MHA informs Rajya Sabha

New Delhi (India), Nov 27 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs apprised Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that attempts are being made by Pakistan-based terror outfits to reactivate its camp at Balakot and restart their religious and Jihadi indoctrination courses against India.

"Inputs indicate that attempts are being made by Pakistan-based terror outfits to reactivate its camp at Balakot and restart their religious and Jihadi indoctrination courses against India," replied MoS Home GK Reddy in Upper House.



The reply came in response to the unstarred question by Congress MP Ahmed Patel who has asked "whether the government is aware that terror camps have again reactivated in Balakot in Pakistan" and about the precautionary and other measures government proposes to take in this matter.

An Unstarred Question is one to which written answer is desired by the member and is deemed to be laid on the Table of the House by Minister.

He informed that the centre is "committed to taking all necessary steps to protect the borders of the country and maintain its integrity and sovereignty".

The Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out aerial strikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist camp in Balakot, Pakistan, in retaliation to Pulwama terror attack earlier this year. (ANI)

