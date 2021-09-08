Balanced team picked for T20 World Cup, Dhoni's appointment as team mentor will help in long run: Rajeev Shukla

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla has said that a balance team has been picked for the upcoming T20 World Cup and added that the decision to appoint former Indian captain MS Dhoni as team mentor will help the Indian team in the long run.



"A balanced team that is effective for the T20 format has been picked. We have a large variety of players that are suitable for every format. The selectors have done a great job by selecting such a powerful squad," Shukla told ANI on Wednesday.

Dhoni, who led the Indian cricket team to win the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup, will be the mentor of India's T20 World Cup squad.

Speaking on Dhoni's appointment as team mentor, the BCCI Vice President said, "Dhoni is one of the greatest players in the history of Indian cricket. It's a good decision to appoint him as a team mentor. It will also help the Indian team in long run."

"Dhoni is very experienced as far as the T20 format is concerned. India won its first T20 World Cup under his captaincy."

Shukla heaped praises on Dhoni for bringing fortitude and calmness to the Indian cricket team.

He congratulated BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah for appointing Dhoni as the mentor.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Wednesday to pick the squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup to be hosted by the BCCI from October 17 to November 14 in the UAE and Oman.

The Indian Squad consists of Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Varun, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan.

Stand-byes: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur. (ANI)