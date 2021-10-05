Bali to reopen for int'l visitors from Oct 14

Jakarta, Oct 5 (IANS) Indonesia will reopen the resort island Bali for foreign visitors from certain countries starting from October 14 amid a decline in fresh Covid-19 cases, a government official said.

Indonesia will receive international visitors from South Korea, China, Japan, New Zealand, as well as from Abu Dhabi and Dubai of the United Arab Emirates, Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan told a virtual press conference.