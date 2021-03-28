Baloch activists stage anti-Pak protests across the world to mark March 27 as 'Black Day'

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Supporters of the Baloch National Movement (BNM) carried out several protest marches across the world, in cities in Germany, the Netherlands and South Korea on Saturday.



On March 27, 1948, the Pakistan Army forcibly occupied the Eastern Part of Balochistan. Since then the Baloch nation has been struggling for its freedom.

A huge number of Baloch men women and children joined the protest held by BNM in Hannover, Germany to mark March 27 as Black Day.

"The aim of the program is to spread awareness --- how Pakistan illegally occupied Balochistan on March 27, 1948. Since then, we have fought for our freedom struggle. And this protest is part of that struggle. We will continue to hold such protests," said one of the protestors.

Another protester said, "Today the Baloch activists gathered to hold a demonstration against the forceful and illegal occupation of Balochistan by the Pakistan state. On March 27, 1948, Pakistan state attacked Balochistan and forcefully occupied it."

Similarly, a huge number of activists joined the BNM protesters in Amsterdam.

Another protest by BNM was held in South Korea in which a huge number of activists were present.

Moreover, the activists of the Free Balochistan Movement also ran a Twitter campaign using the hashtag #PakistanQuitBalochistan and demanded the immediate withdrawal of occupying forces of Iran and Pakistan from Balochistan.

Pro-freedom political activists including women and children also rally to record their protest against ongoing Pakistan and Iranian state crimes in Balochistan. (ANI)

