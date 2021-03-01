Baloch in Germany hold protest in solidarity with families of missing persons

The protest was attended by a large number of Baloch community members living in Germany.During the protest, pamphlets on missing Baloch were distributed and locals were informed about the worst human rights violation in Balochistan carried out by Pakistani security forces, where thousands of Baloch political and social activists became the victims of enforced disappearances.Asghar Ali Baloch, General Secretary of Baloch National (BNM) (Germany Zone), addressed to the audience and said that Pakistan has been violating human rights in Balochistan since 1948."One of these crimes is the enforced disappearance of people. Since the occupation, Pakistan has imprisoned thousands of Baloch in dark torture cells and their whereabouts are unknown", he said.He added that, "Pakistan is violating its own laws as well as international laws because according to the constitution of Pakistan with respect to human rights anyone who is arrested to be produced in court within 24 hours. However, none of the thousands of missing Baloch has been produced, like Dr Muhammad Baloch, Ramzan Baloch and thousands of other Baloch.""We want to send a message to the world that Pakistan is an undemocratic country and occupier. It has been oppressing us since its occupation but the so-called civilised countries are ignorant about ground realities what has been happening in Balochistan. They are involved in economic and military trade with Pakistan. Multimillion arm deal of Germany and other European countries with Pakistan cast doubt in our mind about their so-called self claim as defenders of human rights", he said.The President of the Baloch National Movement (Germany Zone), Hammal Baloch, said that the Baloch nation had always resisted the oppressors by blocking the path of the oppressors, whether they are Nosherwan or Seljuk, but Baloch had not accepted anyone's supremacy, and bravely had resisted them."Today, the Baloch nation is going through the worst period in its history. Today, Pakistan has enforced disappearances of thousands of people and dumped the mutilated bodies of thousands more. Today, children do not know where their father is? Mothers do not know where their children are. Women do not know if they are widowed or not?", said Hammal.He added, "Even so-called feminists are silent. They do not see the Baloch women who have been sitting on the streets for the last eleven or twelve years for the safe recovery of their loved ones. Where are the defenders of human rights and women's rights? Everyone is silent as if the Baloch are not human beings."Addressing the protesters, Shar Hassan Baloch said that the Baloch nation would not give up its struggle against Pakistani terrorism nor would we give up because the world was not helping us and had been engaged in helping Pakistan through providing military and financial support which Pakistan had been using to eliminate Baloch nation.Fawaz Baloch, member of Baloch Republican Party (BRP) said that Pakistan may commit atrocities, thousands may go missing but we will not give up our struggle.Abdul Hameed Baloch said that Pakistan is the only country which does not follow its own laws. If Baloch missing persons are involved in any sort of wrongdoing they should be produced before the court of the country, he added.Addressing the protesters, BNM (Germany Zone) Vice President Dosteen Baloch said that enforced disappearances were not a new phenomenon."Pakistan had been missing Baloch for many years. Asad Mengal and Ahmad Shah Kurd went missing in 1974. Similarly, many Baloch women went missing. Today, thousands of Baloch are missing. Mass graves have been discovered in Balochistan. One hundred and fifty-five bodies were recovered from Tutak's mass graves", he said."In Balochistan, not a day goes by without a Baloch being forcibly disappeared. But the responsible institutions and countries of the world have turned a blind eye to this issue. That is why human rights violations are on the rise in Balochistan," Dosteen Baloch said. (ANI)