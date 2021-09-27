Baloch Liberation Army blows up Jinnah statue in Gwadar

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) A statue of Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Gwadar was destroyed in a bomb attack, claimed by the outlawed Baloch Libe­ration Army, Pakistani media reported.

The statue was erected earlier this year at Marine Drive which is considered a safe zone, said a Dawn news report.

Official sources said some militants planted an explosive device beneath the statue and blew it up on Sunday, the report said.