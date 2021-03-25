Balochistan CM calls on Pak PM Imran Khan to increase provincial representation in cabinet

Quetta [Pakistan], March 25 (ANI): Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to increase the representation of the province in the federal cabinet.



Talking to the reporters here on Tuesday, he said that at present, the federal cabinet had only one minister from Balochistan, although the Balochistan Awami Party was an ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) both at the Centre and in the province, reported Dawn.

Alyani said that at least five ministers from Balochistan should be inducted into the federal cabinet.

Balochistan is Pakistan's largest province in terms of land area, and despite being rich in minerals and natural resources, it is the poorest province and regularly ranks at the bottom of the country's socioeconomic indicators on healthcare, education, and population welfare. (ANI)

