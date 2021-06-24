Balochistan Education Minister resigns, pins blame on provincial CM, federal govt

Balochistan [Pakistan], June 24 (ANI): Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, the Education Minister of Balochistan Cabinet in Pakistan has resigned from his position citing differences with the provincial chief minister including the allocation of funds in Budget 2021-2022.



Rind, who is a parliamentary party leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), announced the decision in the assembly session, Dawn reported. "My conscience doesn't allow me to be a part of this cabinet anymore."

Rind is the second minister of the Jam Kamal Khan Alyani-led cabinet to have resigned in the last two months.

Rind said that he was submitting his resignation with a heavy heart. "But I can't turn my eyes away from the truth. My constituency has been completely ignored in the Budget 2021-2022."

The minister claimed that Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan handed over his area to his "enemies." If anything happens to me or my family, he will be responsible for it, he added. Furthermore, he expressed his "disappointment" with the federal government.

He further indicated that he would take the decision to leave the PTI after consultation with his political friends and the people of his constituency.

Last month, a senior leader of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Sardar Mohammad Saleh Bhootani, had resigned from the Cabinet as a minister.

The former BAP leader resigned because the release of funds for his department was stopped by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani.

The leader also criticized the Balochistan Chief Minister, saying that Jam Kamal Khan directly spoke even with a patwari and gave no value to his cabinet ministers. (ANI)

