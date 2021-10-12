Balochistan National Party condemns killing of Baloch children in Hoshab area of Kech

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 12 (ANI): The Balochistan National Party (BNP) on Tuesday strongly condemned the killing and injuring of Baloch children in the Hoshab area of Kech.



A statement of the Balochistan National Party strongly condemned the incident, reported Express Daily.

They said that youths and children of the Baloch community are being killed regularly. The Baloch are treated as if they are the third-grade citizens of the country.

These heart-rending incidents will increase the feelings of deprivation and alienation among Balochs. It is not a good sign for the unity of the country. The problems of Balochistan cannot be solved by the use of force, added BNP statement.

The statement said that BNP is the representative of the people of this area and they will raise voice on every platform against this type of horrible incidents, reported Express Daily.

Earlier, a video portraying Baloch women being dragged forcibly and locked in a van amply describes that enforced disappearances and killing of Baloch civilians has become a routine in Pakistan. (ANI)

