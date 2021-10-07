Balochistan political crisis deepens as ministers file resignation

Balochistan [Pakistan], October 7 (ANI): A group of disgruntled ministers, advisers and parliamentary secretaries in Balochistan have submitted their resignation, deepening the political crisis in the province where Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has refused to step down from his post.



Official sources said that the angry group met Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha at the Governor House late in the night and handed over their resignations to him, Dawn reported.

Those who resigned were Minister for Finance Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Minister for Food Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Minister for Social Welfare Mir Asad Baloch, advisers to the CM Akbar Askani and Mohammad Khan Lehri, parliamentary secretaries Bushra Rind, Mahjabeen Sheeran, Lala Rashid Baloch and Sikander Umrani.

Most of the members of the angry group belong to the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

This comes after Alyani refused to give in to their demand for his resignation.

Mir Buledi said if the chief minister did not step down, then the group would submit a no-confidence motion against him in the next two days.

Despite Balochistan being rich in minerals and natural resources, it is Pakistan's poorest province and regularly ranks at the bottom of the country's socioeconomic indicators on healthcare, education, and population welfare. (ANI)





