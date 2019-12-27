Balyan seeks probe into children taking part in anti-CAA protests

Muzzafarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 27 (ANI) Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan said that there have been reports that children in age group of 12 to 18 years were part of violence in Muzaffarnagar on December 20 during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and said a probe should be done in the matter.

He alleged that the children came from madrasas.



"I am told children aged 12-18 years participated. If children are involved in pelting stones, it's not good. Who sent children from madrasas, that should be investigated. Deoband is nearby, an investigation can be done," Balyan the media.

Protesters had held a demonstration against CAA in Muzaffarnagar on December 20. (ANI)

