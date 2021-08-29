Ban on international passenger flights extended till Sep 30

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has extended the ban on scheduled international commercial passenger flights to and from India till September 30.

The ban was previously extended till the end of August.

In a circular on Sunday, the civil aviation regulator said: "The competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of September 30, 2021."