Ban power defaulters' kids from govt exams: Haryana minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar

Yamunanagar (Haryana) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Haryana Education minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar on Saturday came out in support of his colleague and state power minister Ranjit Chautala who stated that kids of those defaulting in electricity bill payment should not be allowed to sit for government based competitive examinations without the no-objection certificate (NOC) from the electricity department.

"What is the problem with this? Children of those who have not paid their electricity dues should not be allowed to sit for the exams of government jobs. The government is thinking about this.""In the previous plan, the government had reduced the electricity bills almost by half and most people have also paid their dues. But, a couple of them still have a habit of not paying their bills on time and fines are imposed on them. If we will not take any action in this regard, it will be unfair for them who pay their bills on time," he added.In his concluding statement, the Haryana education minister urged the people to change their habits and pay their electricity bills in the stipulated time period. " This will not only be beneficial for the government but also will prevent us to impose fines on them." (ANI)