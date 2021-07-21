Bangalore International Airport in partnership with IBM for digital transformation

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 21 (ANI): Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of Kempegowda International Airport, and IBM on Wednesday signed a ten-year partnership deal for the creation of more digitally advanced, innovative services and products, in a seamless operating environment. IBM and Kyndryl will provide IT solutions to create the "Airport in a Box" platform as a cornerstone of innovation and transformation for the global travel experience for passengers.



"As one of the fastest-growing airports in the World, BLR Airport needed a nimble, scalable and cost-competitive technology and operations environment that can increase its agility and operational flexibility to handle future growth in passenger traffic," IBM said in a statement.

To achieve this, BIAL said it has selected IBM Global Business Services, IBM hybrid cloud capabilities and Kyndryl, to design and implement a next-generation architecture with a robust and dynamic delivery model.

The state-of-the-art platform IBM is developing to support BIAL's business growth will be enabled by a comprehensive set of IBM technology and services, enabled by an open hybrid cloud approach from IBM and supported by Red Hat Ansible Automation.

Once the platform is fully operational and enhancing the travel experience for millions of airport passengers, IBM and BIAL plan to explore opportunities to advance the "Airport in a Box" platform as a cornerstone of innovation and transformation for the global travel and transportation industry.

Mark Foster, Senior Vice President, IBM Services and IBM Global Business Services said, "IBM Global Business Services and Kyndryl will apply our expertise in hybrid cloud and building business platforms to help BIAL innovate, improve its operational efficiency and deliver exceptional experiences to its growing passenger base."

Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL said, "BLR Airport is a pioneer and leader of change in the Indian aviation industry. Our aim is to introduce more digitally advanced, innovative services and products at BIAL to ensure that the passengers and partners have the advantage of future-forward technologies, in a seamless operating environment." (ANI)

