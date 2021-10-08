Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation to curtails metro services for maintenance work

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 8 (ANI): Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will be taking up structural maintenance works on the Purple Line between Trinity and Halasuru Metro Stations, leading to a curtailment of metro train services on the line from 4 pm onwards on Saturday.



The statement issued by BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer read, "To facilitate the works, there will be a curtailment of metro train services on the Purple Line from 4 pm onwards on Saturday till 6 am on Sunday between Baiyappanahalli and M G Road metro stations."

However, during this period, on Purple Line, metro trains will continue to run between M G Road and Kengeri Metro Stations as scheduled, the press statement read.

Metro Services on Green Line and the entire purple line will run normally as per schedule on October 9 and 10, it said. (ANI)

