Bangkok to lift more restrictions

Starting Monday, convenience stores in Bangkok, which previously were allowed to open between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., will be able to operate around the clock, Xinhua news agency reported.

Bangkok, June 21 (IANS) From Monday onwards, more Covid-19 restrictions will be further eased in Bangkok, according to Thai authorities.

Meanwhile, swimming pools, science parks, art and cultural exhibition centres as well as libraries and stadiums will also be allowed to reopen, according to a statement issued by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

However, any gatherings of more than 50 people at those venues must apply for permission in advance from the BMA.

Bangkok recorded 836 new cases of Covid on Sunday, accounting for more than 25 per cent of the 3,682 daily cases reported nationwide.

The current infection tally and death toll in Thailand stood at 218,131 and 1,629, respectively.

Following an acceleration of the vaccine rollout, the BMA had previously allowed parks, beauty salons, spa and massage parlours and tattoo parlours to reopen, and allowed restaurants to provide dine-in services for longer time and serve more customers.

So far, the Southeast Asian country has administered more than 7.5 million doses of vaccines.

Thailand aims to vaccinate about 70 per cent of its population by the end of the year.

