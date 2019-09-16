Bangladesh accords Guard of Honour to ICG DG Natarajan

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Bangladesh Coast Guard on Monday accorded the Guard of Honour to India Coast Guard Director General Krishnaswamy Natarajan during his maiden visit to Dhaka.



Natarajan also held a courtesy meeting with his counterpart Rear Admiral M Ashraful Haque on the sidelines of 5th high-level meeting scheduled on September 17 for further enhancing Maritime Cooperation. (ANI)

