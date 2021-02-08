Bangladesh Army officers learn white-water rafting from Indian Army

Defence spokesman Lt Col P. Khongsai said Indian Army officials briefed the Bangladeshi officers in detail about the white-water rafting node including the establishment of the node, conduct of training, courses and other issues relating to the functioning of the node.

Itanagar, Feb 8 (IANS) Two Bangladesh Army officers visited the Army Aqua Nodal Centre in Arunachal Pradesh for four days for training in white-water rafting, defence officials said on Monday.

He said that the four-day visit from February 3-6 at Bogdo village in Along under West Siang District, proved fruitful for the delegation as they were given exposure to the aqua node and were satisfied with the support extended by the Indian Army which would facilitate them for setting up a similar adventure node in Bangladesh.

The visit highlights the friendly relations between the two nations and would go a long way in planning joint adventure events in the future, Lt Col Khongsai said. There are several white-water rafting training nodal centres in the Army in different parts of the country and this is one of the most thrilling sports.

Besides conducting several white-water rafting expeditions, Army rafters have won national championships and represented India in World Cup Rafting Championships.

