Bangladesh considers China as trusted partner: Hasina

In a felicitation message on the 100th year of Communist Party of China's establishment, she said that Bangladesh acknowledges with due appreciation the cooperation and assistance by China during the COVID-19 pandemic, including vaccines and CPC's gifts of medical equipment to the ruling Awami League.

Dhaka, July 1 (IANS) Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said Bangladesh considers China as a trusted partner for its socio-economic development.

Recalling the historic visits of her father and 'Father of the Nation' Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to China in 1952 and 1957, she said that as a young leader of Awami League, Bangabandhu provided further opportunities to exchange views with the then CPC leadership.

She said that over the millennia, the two peoples established contacts particularly through the Southern Silk Route which facilitated flow of knowledge, culture and trade between the two ancient civilisations.

The premier wished good health and happiness and continued peace, progress and prosperity of the people of China under President Xi Jinping's leadership.

She also said that Bangladesh and China have enjoyed excellent relations based on mutual respect, shared values and commonalities in core national objectives.

Hasina, the President of Bangladesh's ruling Awami League, greeted President Xi Jinping and CPC General Secretary and the people of China on the CPC's centenary, wishing greater cooperation between the two countries.

--IANS

sumi/kr