Bangladesh COVID-19 deaths exceed 22,000-mark

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 12,606 new COVID-19 cases and 248 new deaths on Friday, taking the national tally to 1,335,260 and the death toll to 22,150, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.



The official data showed that 48,015 samples were tested in the last 24 hours as of 8:00 a.m. local time Friday across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 1,172,437 including 15,494 new recoveries on Friday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.66 percent and the current recovery rate is 87.81 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 16,230 on July 28 and the highest number of deaths of 264 on Aug. 5. (ANI/Xinhua)

