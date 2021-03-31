Bangladesh envoy calls on international community to help in providing dignified repatriation of Rohingyas

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): The international community must strive towards achieving the safe and dignified repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homelands, said Bangladesh High Commissioner Muhammad Imran on Wednesday.



Speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh's Independence at the High Commission in Delhi, the envoy said that Rohingyas, a minority ethnic group from Myanmar faced the worst forms of human rights violations owing to their religion and race.

"Rohingyas, a minority ethnic group from Myanmar have faced the worst forms of human rights violations owing to their religion and race. Prolonged uncertainty over repatriation has led to widespread despair among them and host community, regarding untoward incidents," he said.

The envoy stated that hosting the community is becoming increasingly difficult to provide support to the minority community. "We all want to avoid any rise of radicalism which could seriously impact peace and stability in the region and beyond," he said.

He added, "The international community must strive towards achieving the safe and dignified repatriation of the Rohingya to their homelands."

Nearly one million Rohingyas, who fled from their native Myanmar in 2018 to escape atrocities from the armed forces, are living in refugee camps across the world, mostly in Bangladesh.

While pointing out how Bangladesh has been able to manage the coronavirus pandemic under control, he said that the country began its vaccination programme last month where he thanked India for providing COVID-19 vaccines to the nation.

"Thanks to our Indian friends for sending 3.2 million doses of Covishield as a gift which has been a great help for us. Thank you, to the people and the Government of India," he said. (ANI)

