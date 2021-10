Bangladesh envoy honours India's 1971 war veterans on BNS Somudra Avijan at Visakhapatnam

Imran honoured the war veterans for their contribution to the liberation of Bangladesh at a function hosted onboard Bangladesh Naval Ship Somudra Avijan at Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.The event is part of the birth centenary celebrations of Bangladesh's Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet was the chief guest for the event which was attended by Rear Admiral Jyotin Raina, NM, VSM CSO (Ops) and other senior officers of the Eastern Naval Command.Rahman was the first president and later the prime minister of Bangladesh. He was assassinated on August 15, 1975. Rahman is known as the "Father of the Nation" or simply "Mujib" in Bangladesh. (ANI)