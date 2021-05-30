Bangladesh extends COVID-19 lockdown till June 6

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 31 (ANI): Bangladesh on Sunday announced an extension of the ongoing lockdown until June 6 in order to control the spread of COVID-19.



Earlier on May 23, the government had extended the countrywide lockdown until May 30.

Bangladesh's Cabinet Division said that the restrictions have been extended till June 6 midnight, reported Dhaka Tribune.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said that the restriction will continue until the daily infection rate drops to 5 per cent. He further stated that the move came on the advice of the National Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19.

"It will continue until the daily infection rate drops to 5 per cent. But that too will depend on observations," Dhaka Tribune quoted Hossain as saying.

Bangladesh has registered 34 more COVID-19 deaths, taking the toll so far to 12,583.

The country also witnessed 1,444 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections to 798,830. (ANI)