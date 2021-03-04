Bangladesh Navy ship 'Prottoy' visits Mumbai for 3 days

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): The Bangladesh Navy Ship (BNS) Prottoy, which is currently visiting Mumbai for 3 days, is on a return passage to its home country after participating in a naval exhibition at Abu Dhabi, UAE.



Commanding Officer (CO) of BNS Prottoy Captain Ahamed Amin Abdullah, accompanied by Assistant Defence Advisor in the High Commission of Bangladesh in New Delhi, called on Vice Admiral RB Pandit, Chief of Staff, Headquarters, Western Naval Command, in Mumbai.

"BNS Prottoy on the return passage to Bangladesh from Abu Dhabi, UAE is currently visiting Mumbai 02-04 March 2021. The CO also laid a wreath at the 'Gaurav Stambh' - a monument to commemorate VictoryatSea, at Naval Dockyard Mumbai," Indian Navy said.

The professional and sporting interactions between personnel of the two navies were cancelled due to Covid-19 precautions, the release said.

"The year 2021 is being celebrated as 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' being the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo- Pak war. 2021 is also the 50th Year of Independence of Bangladesh. To commemorate this historic year, a number of events with joint participation of Armed forces personnel of both countries are planned," the Indian Navy added.

India and Bangladesh have come a long way towards nurturing a strategic and defence relationship that is gradually maturing into one of mutual trust and confidence. (ANI)

