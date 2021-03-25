Bangladesh one of our most important neighbours, PM Modi visit shows that: Indian Envoy Doraiswami

Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 25 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami said that Bangladesh is one of India's most important neighbours and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to the country intends to highlight the same."The PM's visit is intended to signal that we have travelled together for 50 years and we need to look ahead for another 50, which would be about more joint ventures, trade and investment," Doraisami told ANI ahead of PM Modi's arrival in Dhaka tomorrow."The criticality of Bangladesh is that it is one of our most important neighbours, one of our most important relationships is clearly flagged by the Prime Minister who chose to come here despite continuing pandemic," Doraisami told ANI ahead of PM Modi's arrival in Dhaka tomorrow.During his two day visit beginning tomorrow PM Modi will participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh's independence and Mujib Barsho, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. This will be his first visit to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemicThe Indian commissioner to Bangladesh said that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is a hero for Indians too and that joint celebration reflects the importance given to the country."As mentioned by our prime minister Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is a hero for Indians too. It is a matter of commemoration together. In Bangladesh the celebration of the birth of Bangabandhu and 50 years of our bilateral relationship, there is so much common, therefore it is a joint celebration. Joint celebration is trying to showcase the importance we place to this piece of history as the bedrock of our relationship," Doraiswami said.According to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs, Modi's visit will mark the commemoration of three epochal events - Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh and 50 years of Bangladesh's war of liberation.The Prime Minister had last visited Bangladesh in 2015.During the visit, Prime Minister will attend the National Day programme of Bangladesh on March 26 as the guest of honour. Apart from holding bilateral consultations with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, PM Modi will call on Bangladesh President Md. Abdul Hamid.Along with his visit to Dhaka, PM Modi would also be visiting various places in the country. The Indian envoy said that the idea behind the visit outside Dhaka is to highlight "the connectedness between our cultures and histories.""What we are trying to underscore here is that there is so much that connects us and it is important for Indians to look at Bangladesh in totality; it's a wonderful country (and) there is so much history that connects us," he said.Foreign Minister of Bangladesh AK Abdul Momen will call on the Prime MinisterEarlier this month External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Dhaka to lay the groundwork for Prime Minister Modi's visit. (ANI)