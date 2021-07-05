Bangladesh PM sends 2,600 kgs mangoes to PM Modi, West Bengal CM

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 5 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent 2,600 kgs of mangoes as gifts to PM Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bangladesh media reported.



The Haribhanga variety of Mangoes were transported through the land border via the Benapole checkpoint. According to local media reports, the shipment arrived at the Benapole-Petrapole check post on the India-Bangladesh border last Sunday.

Reportedly, PM Hasina has sent mangoes for President Ram Nath Kovind also.

According to the Bangladesh media, the cargo was first received by the First Secretary (Political) of the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata, Md Samiul Quader.

The report further added that Bangladesh PM is expected to send consignments of mangoes to a few of the northeastern states including Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.

The Haribhanga variety of mango is grown in Bangladesh's Rangpur district. (ANI)

