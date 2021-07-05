Bangladesh PM sent mangoes to Indian PM, 5 CMs

An official of Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala said that Hasina has sent the fruits to Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Chief Ministers of Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram, sharing borders with her country.

Agartala, July 5 (IANS) Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent juicy "Haribhanga" mangoes of her country to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of West Bengal and four northeastern states, officials said on Monday.

Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner Mohammad Jobayed Hosen handed over a packet containing the mangoes to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday.

After receiving the delicious gift, Deb in a tweet, said that he is extremely happy after getting the mangoes and thanked Hasina. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the India-Bangladesh friendship would remain intact," he said in his tweet in Bengali.

Hosen told IANS that the "Haribhanga" is a very special variety of mango grown in Rangpur in northern Bangladesh, and has played a significant role in changing the local economy.

"Haribhanga" mango variety is helping the farmers to increase their income to a large extent and is a blessing for them, he said.

Another Bangladesh Assistant High Commission official said that thousands of farmers have switched to mango cultivation over the last 20 years as the demand of this particular fruit has increased for its unique flavour.

"Haribhanga" mangos are round in shape, black in colour, highly fleshy, and fibreless, and typically weighs 200 to 400 grams.

--IANS

sc/vd