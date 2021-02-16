Bangladesh police personnel crossed border, rescued by BSF

By Ankur Sharma

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday rescued a Bangladeshi policeman who had crossed the border to negotiate with smugglers at West Bengal's Siliguri.



The police personnel have been identified as Umar Faruque and was rescued after being caught by the residence of Sipahipara village ahead of the fencing in the area of BSF Post Chanakya here.

"The rescued individual is a constable in Panchgarh Sadar Police Station of Bangladesh," informed BSF.

"Reportedly, three police personnel from Bangladesh violated the international border and entered Indian Territory near the Harivasa-Mominpara-Ghagra border area on Sunday with an intention to negotiate with smugglers for buying Phensedyl," it said.

BSF further said, "At one stage, a scuffle ensued with the villagers. Mosharraf Hossain and another policeman managed to flee the place and crossed over to Bangladesh. The villagers of Sipahipara overpowered Umar Faruque,.

"Some villagers informed BSF Post Chanakya who rescued the Bangladeshi police constable. He was also provided first aid as he received minor injuries during a scuffle with villagers," it added.

The rescued personnel was handed over to BGB during a flag meeting between BSF and BGB. (ANI)





