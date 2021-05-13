Bangladesh records 1,290 new Covid

The official data showed that 13,471 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

Dhaka, May 14 (IANS) Bangladesh reported 1,290 new Covid-19 cases and 31 new deaths on Thursday, making the tally at 778,687 and death toll at 12,076, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 719,619 including 1,370 new recoveries on Thursday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the Covid-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.55 per cent and the current recovery rate is 92.41 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 7,626 on April 7 and the highest number of deaths of 112 on April 19.

