Bangladesh records 2,172 new COVID-19 cases, 22 more deaths

Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh recorded 2,172 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 22 new deaths on Sunday, making its total tally at 570,878 with 8,690 deaths, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.



The official data showed that 21,108 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the Asian country stands currently at 522,405 including 1,687 new recoveries reported on Sunday, said the DGHS.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.52 percent and the recovery rate is 91.51 percent.

Bangladesh reported the highest number of daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

