Bangladesh records 327 new COVID-19 cases

Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 327 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths on Sunday, taking the case tally to 543,351 and death toll to 8,349, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.



The official data showed that 14,036 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 491,367, including 475 new recoveries on Sunday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.54 percent and the current recovery rate is 90.43 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2, 2020, and the highest number of 64 deaths on June 30 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

